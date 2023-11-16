Vodafone Qatar, QFC Sign Mou To Provide Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar and Qatar Financial Center (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the establishment of businesses in Qatar.

As a strategic partner of QFC, Vodafone will be offering the latest communication, digital, and technology services, ranging from mobile and fixed services, to Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber Security solutions, for new and existing QFC licensed firms, addressing the technology requirements of their workforce while fostering flexibility and enhancing business agility in the workplace.

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, commented,“We are proud to partner with QFC to offer tailored communication and digital services. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to support enterprises in Qatar to expand and develop their scope of services and achieve business prosperity, while promoting growth and innovation in the region. The signing of this new agreement, represents an important milestone in for both organisations and will accelerate the support efforts towards new and existing businesses in Qatar.”

Commenting on the MoU, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said,“Our partnership with Vodafone Qatar marks a significant step in our mission to deliver quality services and innovative solutions to our valued clients. By facilitating their access to premium telecom services, we are promoting productivity and efficiency in their operations. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to fostering business growth and supporting Qatar's economic vitality.”