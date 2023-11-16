Saudi Arabia Participates In UN International Exhibition In Geneva

( MENAFN - Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Attended by Ambassador Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila, the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the UN, Saudi Arabia's permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva participated in the annual international exhibition.\r

\r

The unique cultural, historical, and heritage objects on display in the Saudi pavilion were entirely made in Saudi Arabia. It also included a range of well-known Saudi delicacies, drawing visits from IO staff members, Swiss businessmen, embassies, and a culturally curious public.--SPA

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.