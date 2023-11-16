Azerbaijan Forming Vital Component Of Silk Road - ICSB CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's
strategic and geographical location, developed infrastructure,
flexibility and human capital all make it an important part of the
Silk Road, President and CEO of the International Council for Small
Business (ICSB) Ayman El Tarabishy said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Enterprises held
in Baku.
"This makes it an ideal hub as the Silk Road's rich history
enters a new chapter, becoming the focal point of what we call the
new path of entrepreneurship." "This new path is more than just a
road; it represents an entrepreneurial spirit ready to embrace
Europe and Asia in terms of entrepreneurship and innovative ideas,"
he remarked.
He also stated that because the potential is greater than the
location, Azerbaijan is broadening the frontiers of numerous
industries, exhibiting an incredible range of entrepreneurial
initiatives ranging from cutting-edge genetics advancements to
sustainable food supply ways. Solar energy advancements, as well as
novel waste management systems, are only the beginning of what are
expected to be huge transformations.
"I bring up these examples since we heard them from Azerbaijani
entrepreneurs during our meetings when they answered the question
"why and what do they plan to do to realize their vision?" And
these changes are occurring not only in different industries, but
also in the mindset, in the broader picture of what
entrepreneurship can do when we meet with company executives and
leverage their ideas and passion. We feel that the country is not
simply on the verge of transformation, but is racing through it
like Formula One, ushering in a new era of global enterprise,"
Ayman El Tarabishy added.
