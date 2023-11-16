Thailand Aims To Reach Annual Pre-Pandemic Arrival Number 1,40,000 From Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Bangladesh is the second biggest tourism source market in South Asia for Thailand. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, about 1,40,000 Bangladeshis used to travel to Thailand each year for tourism, business, education and healthcare purposes. In an effort to reach pre-pandemic arrival numbers, Thailand, one of the most famous destination for tourism in Asia, is currently aiming to welcome more Bangladeshis and a total of 40 million foreign travellers from the world in 2023.

Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor during the inauguration ceremony of a new Thai visa application centre in the capital on November 5.

Amid the backdrop of traveller number increasing year on year from Bangladesh to Thailand, Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka has appointed International Travel Corporation Ltd as their new visa application processing agent in Bangladesh, in an attempt to better facilitate Bangladeshis seeking to visit Thailand.

It may be mentioned here, International Travel Corporation (ITC) Ltd is currently the 4th Thai visa application processing agent in the country, after Saimon Global Ltd, VFS Bangladesh Private Ltd and Silkways Cargo Services Ltd. The appointment is valid for a year effective November 1, 2023.



Following the new appointment, ITC Ltd has opened their new Thai visa application centre in the capital on the 4th floor of Bilquis Tower, Plot-6, Gulshan-2.

Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh formally inaugurated the visa application centre on November 5 through a ribbon and cake cutting ceremony.

Since their establishment in 1990, International Travel Corporation (ITC) Ltd has been catering to corporate travellers of the country. Apart from Thailand, ITC Ltd also processes visa applications for Singapore, Malaysia and many other countries in the world. ITC also offers ticketing services and has a holidays wing too, through which they offer hotel accommodation and travel packages to travellers.

Salim Bhuiyan, Managing Director, International Travel Corporation Ltd said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor during the inauguration ceremony of their new Thai visa application centre.

"As we meet all the criteria of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka while having zero tolerance for compromising our customer service standard, they have appointed us to be an official visa processing agent. We have started serving applicants in our new visa application centre and we are getting a solid response from travellers already," concluded the Managing Director.