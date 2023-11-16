Govt Reduces Hajj Cost By BDT 92,450 For 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : The government on November 2 announced hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by BDT 92,450.

Pilgrims will have to pay BDT 5.78 lac under the general package and BDT 9.36 lac under the special package, said Faridul Haque Khan, State Minister for Religious Affairs, during a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Around 1.27 lac pilgrims can perform hajj in 2024 same as this year. Of them, 10,198 people will be able to perform hajj under government management and the rest through hajj agencies.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Hajj is likely to be held on June 16, 2024. The issuance of visas will commence from March 1, 2024 while hajj flights will begin from May 9, 2024.

In 2023, the government had set BDT 6.71 lac as the minimum cost for hajj pilgrims under government management and BDT 6.60 lac as the minimum under private management.

Around 90 per cent of the pilgrims perform hajj under private management.