Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation Bombing Of Jordan's Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday voiced Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' bombardment of Jordan's field hospital in the Gaza Strip that resulted in wounding seven of hospital staff.

In a statement to KUNA, the Ministry expressed Kuwait's solidarity with, and standing by, Jordan against this blatant aggression which definitely proves that the Israeli occupation forces comply neither with international laws nor international humanitarian law.

Those personnel were injured while they were treating some Palestinian people who have been wounded by Israeli occupation bombing.

The Ministry renewed Kuwait's call for the UN Security Council and international community to intervene necessarily to halt the Israeli occupation attacks which target hospitals, patients and medical teams, it noted.

The Kuwaiti call also demanded putting an end to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces on a daily basis against the defenseless Palestinian people, according to the statement. (end)

