PM Launches 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Promote Flagship Government Schemes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a function marking the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Khunti, Jharkhand, and launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission. He also released the 15th installment of PM-KISAN laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth ₹7,200 crore in the state, covering sectors such as rail, road, education, coal, petroleum and natural gas, and led the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge. A video message from President Droupadi Murmu was also played on the occasion. Dwelling on his personal connection with Jharkhand, the prime minister recalled that Ayushman Yojana was launched in the state said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra would help ensure the saturation of flagship government schemes and the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan would protect tribes on the verge of extinction emphasized the need to focus on the four pillars of a developed India, namely empowering women, food producers, young Indians, and India's neo-middle class and poor. He said India's development would depend on its ability to strengthen these pillars prime minister claimed his government had helped lift more than 13 crore people out of poverty since 2014.“Our seva kaal began when our government came to power in 2014,” he said, claiming that the poor had lost all hope at the time because of the careless approach of previous governments.“The present government began work with a spirit of service,” he said.

He also said the percentage of villages with LPG connections rose from 50-55% in 2014 to almost 100% today, and the percentage of children administered life-saving vaccines rose from 55% to 100% over the same period.“Success of the Aspirational District Programme is being expanded through the Aspirational Blocks programme,” he added PM JANMAN, the prime minister said, the government has identified 75 tribal communities that live in more than 22,000 villages and will reach out to these groups.“Earlier governments did the work of connecting the figures, but I want to connect the lives, not the figures. With this goal, PM JANMAN has started today,” the Modi said. He said the government would spend ₹24,000 crore on this campaign.

