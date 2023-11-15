Zangezur Corridor's Opening To Foster Economic Development Of Region - Ukrainian Expert (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The opening of
the Zangezur corridor will foster the economic development of the
region by providing additional sources of income and expanding
development opportunities for all states willing to participate in
this project, Ukrainian expert, public figure Oleksii Arestovych
told Trend .
"The key issue is the establishment of a transportation corridor
connecting the Caspian and Mediterranean Seas directly, namely the
Zangezur corridor. A simpler and more reasonable option for Armenia
seems to be establishing this corridor through the conclusion of a
series of economic agreements, ensuring free traffic between
Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," he
emphasized.
Speaking about new opportunities for the region in the future,
Arestovych noted that Azerbaijan stands on the threshold of
increasing the capitalization of the region, leading to additional
opportunities and resources.
The expert pointed out that in the future, the region may see
the construction of new pipelines initiated by Azerbaijan, similar
to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project but on a shorter route, passing
through the territory of Armenia.
Arestovych also stressed the need to establish delineated
transportation flows in the region, connecting it to the global
system of transportation corridors, with direct access to Türkiye
and the ports of the Mediterranean Sea.
He added that the implementation of this project promises not
only significant economic benefits but also provides a unique
opportunity for many neighboring countries, from Russia to Central
Asian countries, which will gladly take advantage of this
opportunity.
Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the Zangezur corridor aims to
establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and
its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This
corridor emerged as part of the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war.
One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to
ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan,
facilitating the unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and
goods in both directions.
This route has great potential and could become one of the
continuations of the "One Belt - One Road" project, as well as part
of the North-South corridor.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107429967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.