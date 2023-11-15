CNT Primary Grades Market Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Key Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " CNT Primary Grades Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global CNT Primary Grades Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The CNT primary grades market refers to the market for carbon nanotubes (CNTs) that are used as raw materials or primary grades in various applications such as electronics, aerospace, energy, and healthcare. CNTs are a type of nanomaterial made of rolled-up graphene sheets and have unique properties such as high strength, electrical conductivity, and thermal conductivity. The major driving factors for the Global CNT Primary Grades Market are increasing demand for miniaturization in the electronics industry and growing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in the automotive and aerospace industries. Furthermore, the growing R&D investments and technological advancements in CNT production and application are expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

In June 2020, the BMW Group announced its plans to increase the use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in its vehicle components, which would reduce the weight of its cars and improve fuel efficiency. Furthermore, in November 2020, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced the successful testing of a 3D-printed rocket engine made of CNT composites, which demonstrated the potential for CNTs to be used in the aerospace industry. However, the high cost of CNT Primary Grades stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global CNT Primary Grades Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the United States is expected to be the largest market for CNT primary grades due to the presence of several key players and significant R&D activities in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for CNT primary grades due to the rapid industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The increasing demand for high-performance materials and the growth of the electronics and automotive industries are expected to drive the market in this region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Arkema Group

Carbon Solutions Inc.

Cheap Tubes Inc.

CNano Technology Limited

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Klean Carbon Inc.

Nano-C Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

OCSiAl Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, researchers from the University of Manchester and the National Physical Laboratory developed a new method to measure the quality of CNTs in real-time. The initiative aims to help manufacturers produce high-quality CNTs for various applications, including electronics, energy storage, and biomedical devices.

In October 2020, OCSiAl Group announced the launch of a new grade of CNTs, called TUBALL MATRIX 815, which is specifically designed for the production of high-performance polymer composites. The initiative aims to help manufacturers improve the mechanical and electrical properties of their products.

Global CNT Primary Grades Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type of CNT, Application, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type of CNT offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type of CNT:

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

By Application:

Chemical and materials

Electrical and electronics

Energy

Healthcare and life sciences

Aerospace and defense

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace and defense

Electronics

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

