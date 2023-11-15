ISSF World Cup Final To Begin On Saturday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shooting and Archery Association (QSAA) announced that it has completed its preparations to host the ISSF World Cup Final (Rifle-Pistole-Shotgun) in Doha from November 18-26, 2023.

In the press conference, the QSAA Assistant Secretary General Jassim Al Sulaiti thanked the Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani for his support to the event.



Rashid Al Athba (right).

Al Sulaiti informed that the event will bring together 192 shooters from 42 countries.

Olympic medallist Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah along with talented Rashid Saleh Al Athba will represent Qatar in the skeet event with Reem Al Sharshani and Sarah Mohamed set to compete in women's skeet.



Reem Al Sharshani

Qatar Squad

Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, Rashid Saleh Al Athba (Men's Skeet), Reem Al Sharshani, Sarah Mohamed (Women's Skeet), Rashed Hamad Al Athba, Mohamed Al Rumaihi (Men's Trap), Kholoud Al Khalaf (Women's Trap), Ali Al Mohannadi (Men's 10m Rifle), Shahd Al Darwish (Women's 10m Rifle), Usama Abdulnaser Al Sheiba (Men's 10m Pistol), Nasrah Mohamed (Women's 10m rifle and Men's 25m Rapid Pistol) and Saleh Al Obaidli (Men's 25m Rapid Pistol).