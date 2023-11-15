HIA Receives ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems Certification Extension

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airport Operation and Management announced that Hamad International Airport (DOH) has received a certification extension from British Standards Institution (BSI), reaffirming the airport's commitment to setting industry standards towards environmental sustainability and stewardship.

The ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certificate was achieved after successfully completing the audit.

The ISO 14001:2015 certificate identifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organization can utilize to enhance its performance.

Retaining this global recognition is a testament to Hamad International Airport's environmental sustainability goals towards waste management, minimising the consumption of natural resources and mitigating climate change.

Hamad International Airport went through a surveillance auditing process which included reviewing the airport's operations with a focus on areas with high potential environmental risk, interviewing employees, evaluating operational controls and the airport's conformance to the ISO 14001:2015 requirements.

In addition to the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems certification, Hamad International Airport also holds the ISO 55001:2014 Asset Management System certification and the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems certification from BSI. The airport has also obtained the ACI ACA Level-3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation.