Lebanese Parliament Speaker Warns Of Conflict Expansion As Clashes With Israel Escalate

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 15 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, yesterday, warned of an expansion of Israel-Hamas conflict, amid the ongoing clashes between the Israeli army and Lebanese militants in southern Lebanon.

“The Israeli enemy's persistence in escalating its aggression, repeatedly targeting civilians, media professionals, and paramedics, with its attacks extending deep into southern Lebanon, and its threats to attack the Lebanese capital, Beirut, increase the risks of expanding the war in the region, contrary to international and Arab positions calling for adherence to international legitimacy,” Berri said.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Beirut with Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, head of mission of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL).

For his part, Lazaro expressed his deep concern about the situation in southern Lebanon, and the potential for broader and more severe hostilities, adding that, UNIFIL's priorities are to prevent escalation, protect civilians, and ensure the safety of peacekeepers.

Lazaro also met yesterday with Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, who reaffirmed“Lebanon's commitment to keeping UNIFIL forces in the south without any changes to their tasks.”

Confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli borders continued yesterday, during which two Hezbollah fighters were wounded, according to a Lebanese military source.

The source said that, Israeli drones and warplanes carried out 12 airstrikes on southern Lebanon, and used heavy artillery to attack 22 towns and villages in the region.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters attacked several Israeli sites in south-eastern Lebanon, an Israeli infantry force, near the Baranit barracks, and another in the village of al-Dhahira in south-western Lebanon.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for over five weeks, after Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, fired dozens of rockets towards Shebaa Farms on Oct 8, in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery towards several areas in south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA