Iraq's Progress Party Declares Ministers' Resignation Over Ending Helbousi's Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Takadum, Progress, party led by ousted speaker of the parliament Mohammad Al-Habousi announced Tuesday the resignation of its three ministers from the government and boycotting the parliament sessions.

The move was taken in protest against the Federal Supreme Court's ruling, which terminated Speaker Al-Halbousi's membership in Parliament, the party said in a statement.

The party's leaders and deputies met Tuesday and decided the resignation of its representatives in the government, namely Minister of Planning Muhammad Tamim, Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal, and Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak, it added.

The party described the decision to terminate Al-Halbousi's membership as a "blatant constitutional violation and clear political targeting", it noted.

The party also decided to boycott the sessions of the State's management coalition, which includes some major powers that formed the government, it stated.

However, the Iraqi government has not declared so far that it received an official request on the resignation from the three above-mentioned ministers. (end)

