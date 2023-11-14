Punjab: Hundreds Of Passengers Vandalise Sirhind Railway Station After Chhath Puja Special Train Got Cancelled

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "After a special train scheduled to travel from Punjab to Bihar was cancelled, hundreds of passengers waiting for the train at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib vandalised the railway station special train, scheduled amid the upcoming Chhath Puja festival, was to run from Sirhind railway station to Katihar in Bihar to PTI's post on X,“Irate passengers reportedly pelted stones atSirhind Railway Station after a special train from Punjab to Bihar's Katihar was cancelled earlier today.”
According to video footage, hundreds of people gathered on the platform and the railway tracks. They picked up stones and threw them on the railway police and some parked passenger trains.
MENAFN14112023007365015876ID1107423255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.