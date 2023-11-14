Armenia Refuses To Assist In Clarifying Missed Azerbaijanis' Fate - State Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Armenia shows
destructiveness by refusing to indicate the places of mass graves
of Azerbaijanis under various pretexts, Head of the State Security
Service, Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War,
Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan Ali Naghiyev said,
Trend reports.
Naghiyev made the remark during meeting with a delegation headed
by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma
visiting Azerbaijan.
Discussing the issue of the approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis
considered missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression and
ethnic cleansing, he stated that although the liberation of
Azerbaijani lands from occupation has facilitated efforts to
clarify the persons' fate, the fate of a significant number of
Azerbaijanis is still unknown.
The official noted that Armenia refuses to cooperate in this
matter under various pretexts.
Despite all this, as Naghiyev pointed out, Azerbaijan is making
every effort to establish a lasting peace and stability in the
region, always prioritizing the principles of good neighborliness
and peaceful coexistence.
He also added that Azerbaijan comprehensively ensures and
guarantees the safety of persons of Armenian origin living in
Karabakh, emphasizing the importance of normalizing relations with
Armenia and signing a peace treaty.
The search for the remains of persons who went missing during
the first Karabakh war began after the liberation of Azerbaijani
lands from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh
war].
As of September this year, the remains of nine people have been
detected in Yukhari Seyidahmadli village of liberated Fuzuli
district.
Totally, Armenia transferred the remains of 120 people out of
3,890 missing persons [since the first Karabakh war] to
Azerbaijan.
