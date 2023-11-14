Armenia Refuses To Assist In Clarifying Missed Azerbaijanis' Fate - State Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Armenia shows destructiveness by refusing to indicate the places of mass graves of Azerbaijanis under various pretexts, Head of the State Security Service, Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

Naghiyev made the remark during meeting with a delegation headed by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma visiting Azerbaijan.

Discussing the issue of the approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis considered missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression and ethnic cleansing, he stated that although the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation has facilitated efforts to clarify the persons' fate, the fate of a significant number of Azerbaijanis is still unknown.

The official noted that Armenia refuses to cooperate in this matter under various pretexts.

Despite all this, as Naghiyev pointed out, Azerbaijan is making every effort to establish a lasting peace and stability in the region, always prioritizing the principles of good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence.

He also added that Azerbaijan comprehensively ensures and guarantees the safety of persons of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, emphasizing the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty.

The search for the remains of persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war began after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

As of September this year, the remains of nine people have been detected in Yukhari Seyidahmadli village of liberated Fuzuli district.

Totally, Armenia transferred the remains of 120 people out of 3,890 missing persons [since the first Karabakh war] to Azerbaijan.

