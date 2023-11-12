Al-Azhar urges Arab-Islamic summit to advocate for immediate halt to Israeli aggression in Gaza

(MENAFN) Al-Azhar, Egypt's preeminent institution of Sunni Muslim scholarship, called upon leaders participating in the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on Saturday to advocate for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression and the atrocities inflicted upon Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



“To our Arab leaders gathered at the Arab Summit…, we pray to God Almighty to grant success in your efforts to stop the aggression and genocide to which our brothers in dear Palestine are being subjected,” Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar stated in a press release.



The imam expressed a hopeful expectation that the leaders would come to a consensus, saying “to deliver humanitarian aid,” and to reach “an urgent solution to stop the bloodshed of innocent people.”



“We, your people, support you and hope that you harness all your experience and policy to stop this Zionist aggression against our people in Palestine,” he continued.



Saudi Arabia is convening an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in its capital to address the situation in the Gaza Strip.



Representatives from the Islamic world will engage in discussions aimed at formulating concrete steps in response to recent developments.



Israel's ongoing air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip, which have targeted hospitals, residences, and places of worship, were initiated following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

