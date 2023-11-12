Hamas military wing targets 25 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the military wing of Hamas reported that its fighters successfully targeted 25 Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours.



Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, conveyed in a recorded message that since the initiation of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on October 27, their fighters have destroyed over 160 Israeli military vehicles, either entirely or partially, with 25 of them targeted in the recent 48-hour period.



Emphasizing the asymmetrical nature of the conflict, Abu Obeida highlighted that despite the disproportionality, Palestinian fighters continue to pose a significant challenge to the Israeli army, often regarded as the most formidable in the region.



"Our fighters come out of the ground and above, and from under the rubble to destroy armored vehicles and tanks," he stated.



Subsequently, the Al-Qassam Brigades released a video showcasing their fighters successfully targeting several Israeli tanks in North Gaza.



Meanwhile, Israel has continued its unrelenting air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip, encompassing hospitals, residential areas, and places of worship.



This sustained aggression follows a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, resulting in a tragic toll of at least 11,078 Palestinians killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

