China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Grows


11/12/2023 12:18:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's export container transport index increased in the week ending Nov. 10, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) rose 1.9 percent from the previous week to 843.77, the shipping exchange said.

The sub-reading for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service rose 6.1 percent from a week earlier.

Going against the trend, the sub-index for the West America service registered a decrease of 1.5 percent week on week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

