China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Grows

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's export container transport index increased in the week
ending Nov. 10, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) rose 1.9
percent from the previous week to 843.77, the shipping exchange
said.
The sub-reading for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service rose 6.1
percent from a week earlier.
Going against the trend, the sub-index for the West America
service registered a decrease of 1.5 percent week on week.
The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese
container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on
data from 22 international carriers.
The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.
MENAFN12112023000195011045ID1107412402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.