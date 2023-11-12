Why Tehran Undermines Diplomatic Values With Its Fickle Approach?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Although Iran is a close neighbor of Azerbaijan in terms of both
historical and cultural values, there has always been a certain
political clash and conflict of ideas between the two states at
many stages of recent history. For example, Iran recognizes
Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty,
however, it has always treated Azerbaijani territories with a dual
attitude in certain contexts. This topic has become a special tool
for Iran, especially since the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict
emerged.
Of course, if we take into account Iran's support to Azerbaijan
in some nuances, it would not be correct to direct all the
criticism to Iran. For example, in the last few months, Iran's
initiative to restore diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, support
to Azerbaijan in opening an alternative transport route to
establish a connection between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan, as well
as during the meeting of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi
with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the 16th OIC meeting in
Tashkent, between the two countries mention of historical relations
can be positively evaluated. However, the degree to which all this
is for Iran and the credibility of Iran in the face of these
statements seems to be questionable. It should be noted once again
that this does not come from any bias against the Iranian state.
This is just a result of Iran's traditional behavior - or let's
simply call it misbehavior.
Such a question arises: the President of Iran, while meeting
with the President of Azerbaijan in Tashkent, notes that a friendly
atmosphere has arisen between the two countries. Moreover, Raisi
expresses that he is happy about Azerbaijan's victory in Garabagh,
that is, he clearly expresses his satisfaction that Azerbaijan has
restored its territorial integrity. It would not be wrong to say
that the expressions used by the head of state present the image of
that state and its whole body. With his words, Ebrahim Raisi also
expressed the views of the Iranian government and all official
circles operating within it. This is according to diplomatic rules.
However, according to Mahdi Sobhani, Iran's ambassador to Armenia,
it is completely different.
I mentioned earlier that Iran is trying to restore diplomatic
relations with Azerbaijan and expresses its sincerity in this
desire. But if so, why does an Iranian diplomat assigned to
Armenia cast a shadow on the sincerity of his country ? Two
ideas arise here: either Mahdi Sobhani does not want to agree with
the Iranian authorities, or there is insincerity in the sincerity
of the authorities. Why did the Iranian diplomat change his
political course and take an anti-Azerbaijani position while the
ambassador was giving an interview on the Civil Net platform of
Armenia? Is it fear or a special hatred that comes from inside?
Azerbaijan has always been sincere in diplomacy and has always
valued sincere partners. Azerbaijan has close diplomatic relations
with Israel, Russia, and a number of leading and powerful political
countries. For example, Israel did not make concessions to Armenia
even once during the Second Garabagh War by taking a step against
Azerbaijan. No matter how much Russia showed hospitality to
Armenia, it treated Azerbaijan's sovereign territories with utmost
respect in the processes related to Garabagh. Even the West, which
tried to interfere with the processes in the South Caucasus from
the opposite position, eventually admitted that Azerbaijan was the
rightful party. If proxy countries such as France, Canada, and
Germany come to Armenia and express biased views against
Azerbaijan, what name can be given to the ambassador of a close
neighboring country like Iran expressing views against Azerbaijan
from Armenia? Then what is the difference between Iran and those
countries?
Iran should know that relations are always mutual. If there are
double standards in diplomacy, it will not be accepted in any case,
and this kind of attitude will definitely show its negative effect
at some point.
Today, Iran expresses its satisfaction with the opening of the
Aghband road between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. Who knows, at some
point Iran may change its mind in this direction and use this path
as a political tool. Although this is just a subjective approach,
Iran's current position gives reason to believe it.
In a word, we can note that Azerbaijan is currently continuing
its efforts to open the Zangazur corridor or road in parallel. A
peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is inevitable, and
there is no other option. As a state, Armenia should participate in
economic cooperation between the South Caucasus states. Western
countries already accept and support this. All issues in Garabagh
have been put to an end - old ideas have been left behind. Moving
towards new perspectives has become the main priority for Armenia.
In this regard, the readiness of the Zangazur road for full use
prepares a new stage for Armenia-Azerbaijan economic relations.
This has many political and economic implications: stability is
created in the South Caucasus, transport dependence is eliminated,
economic development is accelerated and it becomes sustainable.
This is exactly what Azerbaijan wants.
