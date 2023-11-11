Doha Insurance Group Is 'Service Sector Sponsor' For Made In Qatar 2023 Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and Doha Insurance Group have recently signed an agreement to support the ninth edition of the Made in Qatar 2023 exhibition as 'Service Sector Sponsor'.

The agreement was signed by Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, general manager of Qatar Chamber and chairperson of the exhibition's Technical Committee, and Jassim Ali bin Abdulrahman al-Muftah, CEO of Doha Insurance Group.

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Made in Qatar exhibition is organised by Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI), from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Al-Sharqi expressed his gratitude to Doha Insurance Group for sponsoring the exhibition, emphasising that the sponsorship demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting the national industry and products in the insurance sector, as well as the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.

He lauded Doha Insurance Group for its pivotal role in Qatar being one of the state's most preeminent companies in the insurance industry, saying that it offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions for its customers.

Al-Sharqi also underscored the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and fostering communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector. He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, showcasing Qatar's most prominent industries and products, and ultimately reducing reliance on imports.

Al-Muftah, who expressed pleasure in sponsoring the Made in Qatar exhibition, said the group has achieved significant expansion in the domestic, regional, and international markets. Its expansion across Qatar has provided customers access to high-quality services in all insurance products.

He underlined the group's interest in being part of the event's success, noting that the Made in Qatar exhibition offers a distinct opportunity to inform the business community and visitors about the services that Doha Insurance Group provides for the local market and its expansion plans.

MENAFN11112023000067011011ID1107411466