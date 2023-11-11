Nearly Half Of Americans Think Having Different Movie Tastes Is A Dealbreaker

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Forty-five percent of Americans said having different movie tastes is a relationship dealbreaker.

A survey of 5,000 Americans who stream (100 per state) found when it comes to streaming and romance in real life, nearly six in 10 (57%) people polled across all 50 states consider streaming a movie or series and hooking up as an acceptable first date.

Beyond that, 37% of Americans stream movies or TV shows the most with their partner, more so than their children (14%) or their parents (14%).

The survey also looked at genre preferences and found that more than half (52%) of Nevadans prefer romantic comedies.





But as cuffing season approaches and Americans are looking for the perfect flick, both men and women are likely to put on a rom-com (27% and 36%).

People's top series or shows to stream included“Law & Order” (28%) and“Family Guy” (26%), with“The Masked Singer” (24%) and“The Simpsons” (24%) tied for third.

Their top three movie franchises?“John Wick” (31%),“Avengers/Marvel Cinematic Universe” (26%) and“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (24%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi , the survey also found the average person reportedly streams a whopping 1,112 hours of content a year. It's about 21 hours a week, which equates to a part time job.

Wyoming was the most likely state to stream more than 50 hours per week, with 40% of respondents doing so.

And Nevadans surpassed other states in streaming the most TV shows or movies, with 40% currently watching more than 10.

If you're a fan of true crime, though, you may find a friend in Minnesota, where this genre is most popular (53%).

Indiana is all about dramas - nearly half (48%) named it their favorite genre to stream.

And Idaho's claim to fame may be as the state that has streamed the same movie more than any other, with 36% of respondents reportedly streaming their favorite movie 41 to 50 times this past year.

Additionally, the data revealed some unexpected streaming habits people have, such as watching a holiday movie off-season, which nearly two-thirds admitted to doing (65%).

The state most likely to stream a holiday movie at other times of the year? Alaska (93%).

However, women are more likely than men to turn on seasonal content outside of the holiday season (74% vs 60%).

“America's content consumption habits are as diverse as the states themselves,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “Having a wide selection of titles, from original content to new releases to cult classics, is key to keeping viewers engaged across a wide range of demographics.”

Half of respondents plan to stream three to six new movies.

People's No. 1 story source when streaming something new? Anything that's based on a true story (35%), more so than book adaptations (16%).

“As people continue to cut back on subscriptions, including streaming, they can seek out options that let them enjoy their preferred series or movies across multiple devices with minimal ads and no subscription requirement,” the spokesperson added.

AMERICANS' TOP TV SHOWS/SERIES



“Law & Order” - 28%

“Family Guy” - 26%

“The Masked Singer” - 24%

“The Simpsons” - 24%

“Yellowstone” - 19%

“Westworld” - 15%

“Stranger Things” - 14%

“90210” - 12%

“Ted Lasso” - 12% “Succession” - 11%

AMERICANS' TOP MOVIES/MOVIE FRANCHISES



“John Wick” - 31%

“Avengers/Marvel Cinematic Universe” - 26%

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - 24%

“Avatar” - 20%

“Batman” - 16%

“X-Men” - 15%

“Fast & Furious” - 13%

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” - 13%

“Jurassic Park” - 13% “Harry Potter” - 12%

– 21.4 hours of streaming per week x 52 weeks = 1,112 hours a year

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 5,000 Americans who stream (100 per state) was commissioned by Tubi between July 31 and Aug. 15, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).