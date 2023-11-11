Diwali 2023: 7 Step Guide To Hosting A Memorable Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you're planning to host a Diwali party that will be remembered for years to come, follow this simple 7-step guide to ensure a seamless and delightful experience for your guests.

Choose vibrant Diwali-themed invitations, blending traditional elements like diyas and rangoli. Whether digital or physical, include key details like date, time, venue, and theme.

Place colorful rangoli at the entrance, and add traditional Diwali décor like lanterns and diyas. Consider incorporating flowers and vibrant fabrics to enhance the atmosphere.

Craft a diverse Diwali feast with traditional delights like samosas, pakoras, and sweets. For dinner, showcase rich Indian flavors with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Elevate the festive vibe with traditional Indian music and a live band. Keep the energy alive with a dance floor, card games, henna art, and a Diwali-themed trivia quiz.

A Diwali celebration is incomplete without display of firecrackers. If you want to organise a firework show, you must check the local regulations and opt for eco-friendly options.

Inspire guests to don traditional Indian attire - sarees, lehengas, kurta-pajamas, or sherwanis - amplifying the Diwali experience with a dress code.

As your guests bid farewell, express your gratitude for their presence by offering small Diwali-themed giveaways or gift bags.

