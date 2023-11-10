Sofidel Features Private Label Solutions At PLMA's Annual Private Label Trade Show

(MENAFN- 3BL) HORSHAM, Pa., November 10, 2023 /3BL/ - Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, today announced that it will be exhibiting at PLMA's 2023 Annual Private Label Tradeshow,“The Store Brands Phenomenon”, November 12-14 in Chicago.

“We're excited to attend this year's event to showcase our latest private label solutions,” said Mary Conwell, National Sales Manager, Sofidel America.“Sofidel offers a variety of sustainable private label paper products to help retailers meet their consumers' needs. Many of our paper products are Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®)-certified to ensure the sustainability of the products.”

For over 40 years, this show has brought retailers from across the country together with manufacturers to network, discover new products and help private label programs grow. The show helps Sofidel private brands to differentiate themselves from competitors and stand out to retailers.

“While other companies offer private label products, our adherence to achieving strong sustainability goals and following strict processes sets us apart,” added Conwell.“We also offer National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and innovations, such as paper packaging.”

