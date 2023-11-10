BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra Appointed As BJP State Unit President

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra Yediyurappa, has been appointed as the president of the state BJP unit.

This development comes in the wake of significant political maneuvering, with BS Yediyurappa reportedly advocating for his son's leadership within the party.

The push for Vijayendra's elevation gained momentum during a Parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi in September, where BS Yediyurappa, a board member, allegedly lobbied for his son's appointment.

Notably, Yediyurappa had earlier advocated for former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to become the Leader of the Opposition, suggesting a non-Lingayat candidate for the party president's position.

However, the dynamics shifted with the prospect of a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), disrupting caste calculations within the party. This development adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding political landscape in Karnataka.

The recent decision by the BJP to appoint a first-time MLA, a Lingayat leader, as the head of its state unit has brought attention to the enduring political influence of his father, despite the party's previous stance against political dynasties.

The chosen MLA's selection goes against the BJP's usual strategy of avoiding the promotion of multiple family members in politics, a principle the party has employed to criticize its political rivals.

Notably, the MLA's father, though no longer actively engaged in electoral politics, continues to wield significant political importance within the party. This move underscores the party's recognition of the influential role played by the senior leader in the political landscape.