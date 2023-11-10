Dr. Bharat Agravat Endodontics Centre Redefines Affordable Root Canal Treatment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, November 10, 2023 - Root canal treatment is a critical dental procedure that can vary in cost depending on several factors, including the complexity of the procedure, tooth location, materials used, and the experience of the dentist. On average, a single-tooth root canal treatment cost in Ahmedabad can cost between ?4,000 to?5,000 excluding Capping/Crown cost, while multi-rooted teeth may range from ?6,000 to ?9,000. These estimates highlight the need for quality yet affordable dental care in the region.



Dr. Bharat Agravat Advanced Endodontics Centre, established in 1999, stands out as a pioneer in providing top-tier endodontic care not just in Ahmedabad but throughout Gujarat. Dr. Bharat Agravat, renowned as India's first Dentopreneur, leads this advanced dental facility with over two and a half decades of expertise and a wealth of accolades in the field.



Dr. Agravat's commitment to delivering excellence in dental care is evident through his continuous pursuit of advanced techniques and patient comfort. His extensive qualifications include a prestigious Min-Residency in Advanced Endodontics from the“University at Buffalo in the USA”, a first in Gujarat.



At Dr. Bharat Agravat's Dental Clinic Ahmedabad, patients can access a wide range of procedures tailored to their unique needs. Not only is this centre known for offering the most affordable and best root canal treatment and in Ahmedabad, Gujarat but it also prioritizes patient comfort. Dr. Bharat Agravat's specialization extends to cosmetic implantology, making him a leading expert in the field. sets Dr. Bharat Agravat apart is his use of groundbreaking innovative patented“EndoDeckTMSystem Advanced Endodontic Procedure”, aimed at enhancing the efficacy and efficiency of Advanced Endodontic Procedures. Moreover, it elevates the patient experience for single-visit root canal treatment (RCT) procedures. Agravat's dedication to staying at the forefront of dental innovation is underscored by his specialized training in microsurgical endodontic techniques under the guidance of Dr. Adham Azim, the Division Head and Director of the Endodontic Post-Graduate Program at the University at Buffalo (UB) in New York.



For residents of Ahmedabad and beyond, Dr. Bharat Agravat Advanced Endodontics Centre represents a beacon of hope, offering world-class, technologically advanced, yet affordable root canal treatments. With Dr. Agravat's unwavering commitment to dental excellence, patients can trust that their oral health is in the hands of a true pioneer in the field.



Dr. Bharat Agravat Advanced Endodontics Centre, led by India's first Dentopreneur, CMD Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd . Dr. Bharat Agravat, is a pioneer in delivering advanced and affordable dental care in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With over two and a half decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, the centre specializes in root canal treatments and cosmetic implantology, setting new standards in patient comfort and technology.



