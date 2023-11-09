State Of Georgia Using Extreme Legal Measures To Quell 'Cop City' Dissenters

Author: Ateqah Khaki

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Earlier this week, nearly five dozen people appeared in a courtroom near Atlanta, Georgia to answer criminal racketeering and domestic terrorism charges brought against them by the state. The charges are related to what's commonly known as“Cop City,” a $90 million paramilitary police and firefighter training facility planned for 85 acres of forest near Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Association saw a need for such a facility at the start of the 2020 Black Lives Matter uprisings and started to fundraise. Many corporations have contributed to the plans for a world-class police training facility.

Georgia prosecutors are calling the demonstrators“militant anarchists.” But many of those charged say they were simply attending a rally or a concert in support of the Stop Cop City movement .

Today's guest: 'Stop Cop City' community organizer Kamau Franklin, pictured here at a news conference outside Atlanta's City Hall, on June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

The protesters, their lawyers and their supporters, who rallied outside the court this week, say the government is using heavy-handed tactics to silence the movement. The RICO charges brought against the demonstrators essentially accuse them of being part of organized crime and carry a potential sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

Legal experts worry about the type of precedent this might set for our right to protest. It's a case a lot of people are following nationally and internationally, for that reason.

In this week's Don't Call Me Resilient episode, we speak with one of the leaders of the Stop Cop City movement. Kamau Franklin is a long-time community organizer and the founder of Community Movement Builders . He is also a lawyer - and was an attorney for 10 years in New York with his own practice in criminal, civil rights and transactional law. He now lives in Atlanta.

Also joining us is Zohra Ahmed, assistant professor of law at the University of Georgia. A former public defender in New York, she, too, has been watching this case closely.

