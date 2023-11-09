Cinema Building Inaugurated In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The building of the cinema, which operated in Lachin before the
occupation, was restored and started to operate again, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by the special delegation of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, employees of Baku
Landscaping Service LLC, public representatives, employees of law
enforcement agencies and military personnel in the Lachin
district.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played in the opening
cinema building. The memory of the martyrs was commemorated with a
minute of silence. Speakers at the event talked about the cinema
building.
It was reported that the cinema building, which had been
completely destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation, was
restored in 8 months. The interior of the cinema club building with
230 seats is 350 square meters, the size of the stage is 82 square
meters, and the size of the screen is 70 square meters. For the
first time, the Azerbaijani film "I am here God" was screened in
Lachin. Residents of Lachin welcomed the film presentation in their
native homeland with applause.
MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107400898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.