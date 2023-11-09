Andriushchenko Updates On Russian Base Hit In Occupied Skadovsk: 15 Invaders Injured, 5 Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Ukraine's successful strike on a Russian base in the Kherson region's temporarily occupied town of Skadovsk, 15 Russian invaders had already been reported injured and five killed.

The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Andriushchenko posted an updated map, showing the impact location. In his words, at least 15 Russian occupiers were reported injured and five killed.

According to Andriushchenko, the surrounding area was blocked, and Russian occupiers do not let anyone near it.

Earlier, Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported that a Russian base had been hit in the Kherson region's Skadovsk.