Putin: Russia's wheat export dominance remains with robust crop, exports

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday that Russia is poised to maintain its position as the world's leading wheat exporter due to an exceptional wheat harvest in the country. Putin, during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, emphasized the quality of the crop and stated that Russia's export potential would remain around 60 million tons. He confidently stated that Russia would continue to hold the top spot in global wheat exports and sales of this vital commodity. Putin underscored Russia's role in satisfying Kazakhstan's wheat demand, covering a significant 98 percent of the country's needs, and being a crucial supplier of various agricultural products.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in response, highlighted the significant potential for agricultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia. He urged the exploration of establishing collaborative centers for agricultural innovation. Additionally, Tokayev stressed the possibility of both countries working together to address food security issues. He characterized the relationship between Kazakhstan and Russia as one that is successfully evolving and announced the upcoming opening of a Russian consulate general in the Kazakh city of Aktau.



Russia's preeminence in global wheat exports, as recognized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, remains firmly intact, with President Putin's optimism stemming from a robust wheat harvest and continued strong market presence.

