President: Overall Capacity Of Hydropower Plants In Liberated Territories Are To Reach 500 Megawatts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “In the near future, Azerbaijan will also turn into a green and
hydrogen energy exporter. The contracts and Memorandums of
Understanding signed with the foreign investors - the leading green
energy companies of the world, will enable Azerbaijan to produce
renewable energy up to 10 gigawatts in the coming years. This
October, the 230-megawatt Garadagh Solar Power Plant was
inaugurated in Azerbaijan. Developed by Masdar company, it is the
largest solar power plant in the Caspian and the Caucasus regions,”
said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 16th
Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Tashkent,
Uzbekistan
“From 2021 to 2023, hydropower plants with the capacity of 170
megawatts have been built in the liberated Karabakh and East
Zangezur. By the end of 2024, the plants are expected to generate
270 megawatts of electricity. Within couple of years, overall
capacity of the hydropower plants in the territories liberated from
the Armenian occupation are to reach 500 megawatts,” the
Azerbaijani leader noted.
