IEREI partners with DLD and RERA to enhance real estate training standards in Dubai

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, November 09, 2023



Innovation Experts Real Estate Training Institute (IEREI), the leading institute in the middle east that offers the most relevant and up-to-date real estate knowledge to professionals of all levels, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) and Dubai land Department (DLD). The collaboration aims to elevate the real estate training standards in Dubai, in light of the evolving changes in the present market.



The MoU, which was signed between Mohammad Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI) and HE Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), is primarily aimed at fostering a stimulating and top tier environment to raise awareness and expand knowledge within the real estate sector. By doing so, it aims to improve service efficiency, customer satisfaction and overall service quality in accordance with the highest standards and global practices.



Mohammad Mousa commented: “Our partnership with RERA demonstrates our steadfast dedication to developing and improving real estate training in Dubai. We remain committed to offering comprehensive and best educational programs to enhance awareness in the sector. With around 90 different courses and over 500 training programs delivered by more than 40 well-known faculty members, IEREI provides an exceptional educational experience in accordance with best international practices.”



The MoU seeks to develop a robust and competent professional workforce in the real estate sector by developing workers’ skills through training, instilling a culture of continuous learning, as well as promoting innovation and excellence in the sector. Additionally, it aims to enhance awareness among real estate investors, owners and stakeholders through a diverse awareness strategies and knowledge sharing initiatives.



The partnership between IEREI and RERA holds a vast potential to foster innovation and promote sustainable development in the real estate sector, especially as the market dynamics is evolving rapidly owing to increasing investments and new laws set by the government. By providing in-depth market research and practical knowledge-sharing content in accordance with the guidelines of DLD, the collaboration aims to empower stakeholders within the real estate sector to make well-informed decisions. It also seeks to elevate the global position of the Dubai’s real estate industry by partnering with esteemed institutions and enhancing credibility of all the parties involved. Furthermore, the partnership also explores innovative business prospects, support Emirati businesses, and offer vital cutting-edge technology solutions to ensure that the industry stays ahead of the curve. It will further prepare and implement training programs for citizens that support Emiratisation, ensuring their employment and establishment of their own firms.



IEREI is a top-ranking real estate institute in Dubai, which provides the most recent, precise and pertinent real estate knowledge for professionals in the sector. The Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency has recognised and approved IEREI’s educational programs and the institute is further accredited globally by IAO, AHQSE, and FIABCI EMIRATES as well as licensed and approved by Knowledge & Human Development Authority - Dubai (KHDA).



The institute’s future goals include developing the most cutting-edge and efficient technical knowledge sharing platform, gaining more international accreditations and recognitions, as well as forging more robust and strategic alliances with prominent companies across the world.





MENAFN09112023003015015020ID1107399680