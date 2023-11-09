'Our Children Are Starving': Gaza Mothers Plead For Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Palestinian mothers sheltering in schools for the displaced in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, are appealing to the international community for humanitarian relief as Israel continues to limit supplies crossing from Egypt.

Najma al-Amwasi, who fled from northern Gaza, pleaded for help for her kids.

“Our children are starving. We urgently need flour. We implore humanity to show compassion. The border crossing needs to be opened. We have endured immense suffering because of the bombings. The fires of war must be extinguished,” she told Al Jazeera.

Crying as she described the desperate situation, Umm Moamen al-Arja said she just wants to live a normal life like most people in the world.

“We cannot find food and there is no flour. People are waiting in long queues for water. We just want to return to our homes and reunite with our families,” said al-Arja.