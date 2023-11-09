Baladi Express Witnesses Noticeable Turnout At Hospitality Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Baladi Express is participating in the“Qatar Hospitality 2023” exhibition, hosted at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in the Arabian Gulf region from November 6th to 8th.

This prestigious event is held under the gracious patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The exhibition serves as a unique platform, earnestly focused on showcasing the latest products and services offered by hospitality companies, hotel service providers, restaurants, as well as investors and specialists in this field.

Baladi Express's participation in the“Qatar Hospitality 2023” exhibition is a testament to the company's commitment to not only meet the evolving needs of Qatar's thriving hospitality industry but also to contribute to its continued growth.

The Arabian Gulf region has witnessed significant developments in its hospitality sector, driven by a surge in tourism and the aftermath of hosting the FIFA World Cup. Baladi Express's presence at this prestigious event is an opportunity to showcase its innovative approach to meet the increasing demand for diverse products and services in Qatar's burgeoning hospitality landscape.

The launch of BaladiExpress, Qatar's largest e-commerce platform, has revolutionized the way consumers access a wide range of products, making it a pivotal component of the country's digital transformation.

With a round-the-clock availability, Baladi Express ensures that customers can conveniently access the products they need, aligning perfectly with the 24/7 nature of the hospitality industry.

Dr. Mohamed Osman, the General Manager of Baladi Express, rightfully acknowledges the remarkable potential within Qatar's hospitality sector. The country's unprecedented growth in this industry positions it as a standout performer on the global stage.

Baladi Express is not only proud to participate in“Qatar Hospitality 2023” but is dedicated to continuing its role as a trusted partner, providing top-notch services and support to its clients in the hospitality field, contributing to the sector's ongoing success.

Dr. Mohamed Osman, the General Manager of Baladi Express, emphasized that the company's participation in this exceptional event aligns with the company's priorities to support Qatar's hospitality sector, which is experiencing unprecedented growth in its history, positioning it among the fastest-growing in the world.

Osman expressed his delight at the grand and distinctive organisation of the event, pointing out that the company's booth at the exhibition is open to visitors to familiarise themselves with the unique services offered by Baladi Express.

He added,“At Baladi Express, we take pride in our participation in this exceptional exhibition, which highlights the diversity and development in the hospitality and hotel sector in Qatar. We believe in the authenticity of Qatari hospitality and aim to provide the best services and support to all our clients in this field.”

The company also offers B2B services by contracting with hospitality partners in Qatar, including hotels, restaurants, and establishments in various sectors, making it a trusted partner for major companies in the hospitality sector.

This year, the Qatar Hospitality Exhibition includes a series of concurrent events that offer visitors to the exhibition a comprehensive experience.“Qatar Hospitality 2023” aims to replicate the success of the previous edition, which witnessed the participation of more than 12,000 visitors.