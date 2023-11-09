Kuwait: Israeli Occupation Joining Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty 'Imperative'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait calls on the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation into joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a step imperative for the security of the world, said a Kuwaiti diplomat.

This came in a statement delivered by member of the Kuwaiti permanent delegation in the UN headquarters in New York, diplomatic attache Abdulaziz Al-Saeedi to a UNGA meeting discussing a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Al-Saeedi reflected Kuwait's bewilderment on the IAEA's lack of response towards an Israeli occupation minister's statements in regards to using nuclear weapons as an "option" against the Gaza Strip, saying that the statement reflected the occupation's "bloodthirsty" attitude, "ethnic cleansing" tendencies, and lack of respect towards international laws and norms.

Al-Saeedi called on the global community to hold countries in the Middle East responsible to their action, stressing that respect of international laws concerning nuclear security matters was necessary.

He reiterated Kuwait's stance on clearing the Middle East from Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in line with the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Kuwait had received experts from the IAEA last May, revealed Al-Saeedi who affirmed that the agency's delegation commended Kuwait's efforts setting measures to secure facilities from radioactive materials.

In line with the IAEA's slogan -- Atoms for Peace and Development -- Kuwait reaffirms its stance to cooperate with the global community to prevent all sorts of crises, said Al-Saeedi.

The diplomat revealed that Kuwait had several projects utilizing nuclear technologies in the medical, environmental, and power-generating fields. (end)

