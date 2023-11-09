Setting the Stage for Women to Excel Oman Hockey Association to organize the International Women Tournament

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Muscat, 8 November 2023 – In an exhilarating celebration of skill and sportsmanship, Oman Hockey Association announced at a press conference the hosting of the Oman Hockey International Women Tournament from the 24th to the 26th of November. The prestigious event will take place at the Hockey Stadium, nestled within the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bowsher, Muscat. This captivating tournament will see the participation of eight teams, bringing together the best talent from across the region. Representing the host nation, Oman, are three female teams, poised to showcase their prowess on the international stage. Joining them are three spirited teams from India, adding an extra layer of competition. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt each present one team, completing the ensemble of exceptional hockey talent.



In total, 64 skilled players will take part in the tournament, backed by a dedicated technical and administrative staff of 32 professionals and a team of 10 referees will be on hand to oversee the matches.



The Oman Hockey International Women Tournament is not just a showcase of athletic excellence; it is a pivotal stepping stone towards empowering women through the sport of hockey. Dr. Marwan Al Juma, President of the Oman Hockey Association, spoke passionately about the tournament's objectives, saying, "Our primary goal with this tournament is to propel the Omani women's national team in hockey to greater heights. We aim to provide them with a robust platform to hone their skills and gain invaluable experience through tough competition. This tournament serves as a crucial preparation phase for our participation in the Hockey 5s World Cup 2024, a momentous event that Oman will proudly host from the 24th to the 31st of January in 2024."



Al Juma added, “The tournament promises thrilling moments, opportunity for knowledge exchange. It is a testament to the Sultanate's commitment to fostering the growth of women's sports and showcasing the nation's warm hospitality on an international stage. The Oman Hockey Association invites fans, supporters, and enthusiasts to witness this exciting tournament, where the spirit of competition, unity, and excellence will take center stage. Stay tuned for three days of intense hockey action and unforgettable moments”.



The tournament is a significant step in the ongoing development of women's hockey. The Omani women's team was formed in January 2022, marking Oman's first women's hockey team. Continuous training and an experimental tournament in 2023 paved the way for the team's preparation for the Hockey 5s World Cup. The association has also collaborated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth to establish eight athlete preparation centers for girls, nurturing high-level players for future international competitions. This tournament, hosting international teams, reflects Oman Hockey’s dedication to promoting women's sports and preparing the team for the World Cup.





