Israeli Forces Blow Up House Of Child Prisoner Near Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces blew up the family home of a Palestinian child prisoner in the Shuafat Camp in occupied Jerusalem.

Earlier this morning, large forces from the occupation army stormed Shuafat Camp, in preparation for demolishing the house of the child prisoner Mohammad Basil Al-Zalbani, whom the occupation accuses of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at the Shuafat Camp military checkpoint last February.

The occupation forces closed the camp and prevented movement there at a time when children and students were going to school, whereas the soldiers attacked and abused children and school students.

The occupation forces detained Al-Zalbani on February 13.

The occupation court approved the demolition of Al-Zalbani family's home despite a petition submitted by a human rights organization against the demolition order issued by the Israeli occupation army.