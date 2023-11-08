CBI Appeals To Karnataka HC Against Order In Dharmasthala Soujanya Case, Alleges Santosh Rao As Rapist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an appeal with the High Court challenging the verdict of the CBI Special Court in the infamous Dharmasthala Soujanya rape and murder case. The case has been shrouded in controversy, with the CBI seeking to establish Santosh Rao as the perpetrator behind the heinous crime.

Four months after the CBI Special Court's ruling, the CBI has taken the matter to the Karnataka High Court for a review of the judgment. The Bengaluru CBI Court had previously acquitted Santosh Rao, the accused in the case, stating that the CBI officials had failed to prove the charges against him.

The case revolves around the tragic incident involving Saujanya, a student of SDM College in Dharmasthala, who was kidnapped, raped, and murdered. Her lifeless body was discovered near Pangala, close to Dharmasthala, on October 10, 2012. Initially, Santosh Rao was arrested by the Belthangadi police in connection with the case. However, concerns arose that the police had not conducted a thorough investigation.

Following extensive efforts, the case was eventually handed over to the CBI. After an extended 11-year trial, the CBI Special Court delivered its verdict on June 16. Surprisingly, the court acquitted Santosh Rao, resulting in the CBI being granted a 60-day window to file an appeal. This appeal, however, has been submitted to the High Court after a four-month delay, contesting the decision of the CBI Special Court and requesting a re-examination of the case.

The central figure in the CBI appeal is Santosh Rao, the accused in the case. Protests have arisen, demanding a fresh investigation into the Soujanya case, yet the state government has stated that the CBI is not authorized to conduct a reinvestigation. Consequently, Soujanya's family has refrained from appealing to the court in this regard.