Chromatography Market 2023 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global chromatography market value was $8,703.00 in 2020. The global chromatography market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A chromatography test separates the components or solutes of a mixture according to the relative amount of each compound distributed between the moving fluid stream, called the mobile phase, and the stationary phase. Mobile phases are usually liquids or gases, while stationary phases are generally solids or liquids. Chromatography has uses in several applications including, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food production, diagnostics, genetic engineering, drug discovery, and water analysis.

Factors Affecting the Global Chromatography Market



Some of the factors driving the chromatography market include the emergence of chromatography techniques in drug discovery, environmental testing laboratories, chemical and food industries, forensic science, and pharmaceuticals.

The popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques like LC-MS, GC-MS, LC-NMR, and LC-FTIR also contributes to market growth.

Chromatography instruments are costly and require many skilled operators, which may hamper the development of the market.

There is a wide range of alternative chromatographic techniques available including, three-phase partitioning, high-resolution ultrafiltration, aqueous two-phase extraction, crystallization, high-pressure refolding, charged ultra-filtration membranes, precipitation, protein crystallization, capillary electrophoresis, monoliths, and membrane chromatography, that can slow down the market growth. Due to advances in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and the adoption of chromatography in cancer R&D, manufacturers have the opportunity to tap into this market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Chromatography Market

Covid-19 outbreaks have disrupted the healthcare sector across the globe. The disease has forced a number of industries, including subsets of the healthcare industry, to close temporarily. Despite an increase in infectious diseases, such as Covid-19, chromatography technology, such as liquid chromatography, has seen a positive effect and growth in demand. The scientific community uses chromatography as a powerful laboratory-based analytical method to investigate the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis of the Global Chromatography Market

Due to growing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and well-established domestic companies in the region, Asia-Pacific offers the most profitable development opportunities for chromatography market players during the forecast period. Additionally, biomedical investments in Asia-Pacific are a significant factor stimulating the growth of the chromatography market globally. A stronger government and affiliated agency presence in the region should help support the market.

Key Players in the Global Chromatography Market

The leading players in the global chromatography market are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGAA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation. Others

Aim of the Report: The Global Chromatography Market

The global chromatography market segmentation consists of End-User, Type, Product, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Company Others

Segmentation based on Type



Liquid Chromatography



High-pressure Liquid Chromatography



Ultra-pressure Liquid Chromatography



Flash Chromatography

Others

Gas Chromatography

Thin-layer Chromatography Others

Segmentation based on Product



Instruments

Consumables

Columns

Syringe Filters

Vials

Tubing

Others

Accessories



Detectors



Autosamplers



Pumps and flow meters



Fraction Collectors Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

