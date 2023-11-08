China Trumpets Albanese Visit As A 'Clear Change In Attitude'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese concluded his four-day visit to China, both countries agreed it was important to keep up the momentum in their steadily warming relations, while also expanding their areas of cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the complementary nature of their economic ties and sounded optimistic about exploring new areas of cooperation in climate change, renewable energy and agriculture.

They also committed to maintaining their recently resumed high-level dialogues. These include annual prime minister meetings and other diplomatic, strategic and economic talks.

While Australian media coverage focused on the historic nature of the trip, as well as its importance from a trade perspective, what mattered most to China? And how did the media cover the visit there?

Beijing certainly views the visit as a major milestone in bilateral relations. Official media coverage emphasized that the two countries have no historical issues with one another, and have previously demonstrated how a stable bilateral relationship can be mutually beneficial.

President Xi Jinping praised Albanese's efforts in getting their relations back to this level, calling the visit“a new starting point.”

The Chinese media and some of China's Australia watchers also noted Albanese's attendance at the China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai as symbolizing the importance of the Chinese market for Australia. They saw this as an indication Australia“will not comply with US attempts to decouple from China.”

The main takeaways from the Chinese side

There are several important takeaways from Albanese's trip on the Chinese side. Overall, China saw the visit as an opportunity to re-engage Australia, a key US ally in the region and an important economic partner.