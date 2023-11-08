Conductive Silver Paste Market Type, Application And Region Global Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global conductive silver paste market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
The conductive silver paste is used as adhesion to provide higher solderability of the substance. The paste is made by combining various compounds to form up electrically conductive glue. The surface is highly used to transform a nonconductive surface into a conductive one.
The applications of conductive silver paste in the development of renewable energy would boost its demand in other industries. Moreover, the use of conductive silver paste increases the solar power capacity by five times. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market. Moreover, the outstanding performance of conductive silver paste in India has boosted its demand for applications in solar panels.
Growing demand for conductive adhesives
The developing and developed nations are witnessing a growing use of electronic devices among the population. This, in turn, would grow the demand for raw materials. The conductive silver paste is helpful in eliminating access heat from electronics. Technological advancements require these materials to disrupt the access heat in the appliances. Thus, the global conductive silver paste market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
On the contrary, the expensive cost of the product is expected to slow down the growth of the global conductive silver paste market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the growth of the overall economy in various nations. To control the spread of the virus, the governments had to announce a sudden lockdown, resulting in a halt in several manufacturing factories. Companies also put a break in the operations to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus. Moreover, the disruptions in the supply chain, declining demand for the product, and unavailability of raw materials ultimately slowed down the growth of the global market. Apart from that, the supply of conductive silver paste decreased inevitably, which became another restraint in the growth of the global conductive silver paste market.
Global Conductive Silver Paste Market: Regional Analysis
North America has dominated the market and is forecast to hold the maximum share in the global conductive silver paste market. The region witnesses the maximum use of electronic devices. According to World Bank, the United States registers over 134 mobile cellular subscriptions per 100 people. Moreover, the integration of IoT in devices would boost the demand for vehicle ICs in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the application of Silver paste in ICs helps to reduce the heat. This property of the conductive silver paste would accelerate the growth of the global conductive silver paste market during the forecast period.
Key Players
Toyo Ink Co. Ltd. (Japan) Nordson Corporation (United States) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Nippon Kokuen Group Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd (Japan) Taiwan Ostor Corporation Heraeus Holding (Germany) Daikin Chemical Co. Ltd.(United States) Kaken Tech Co. Ltd. (Japan) American Elements (United States) Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (United States) Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Type
Polymer Type Sintering Type
By Application
Solar panels Integrated Circuits Automobile Glass Printed Circuit Board Tracks Membrane Switches Electronic devices Others
By Region
North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
