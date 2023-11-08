Conductive Silver Paste Market Type, Application And Region Global Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global conductive silver paste market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The conductive silver paste is used as adhesion to provide higher solderability of the substance. The paste is made by combining various compounds to form up electrically conductive glue. The surface is highly used to transform a nonconductive surface into a conductive one.

The applications of conductive silver paste in the development of renewable energy would boost its demand in other industries. Moreover, the use of conductive silver paste increases the solar power capacity by five times. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market. Moreover, the outstanding performance of conductive silver paste in India has boosted its demand for applications in solar panels.

Growing demand for conductive adhesives

The developing and developed nations are witnessing a growing use of electronic devices among the population. This, in turn, would grow the demand for raw materials. The conductive silver paste is helpful in eliminating access heat from electronics. Technological advancements require these materials to disrupt the access heat in the appliances. Thus, the global conductive silver paste market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

On the contrary, the expensive cost of the product is expected to slow down the growth of the global conductive silver paste market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the growth of the overall economy in various nations. To control the spread of the virus, the governments had to announce a sudden lockdown, resulting in a halt in several manufacturing factories. Companies also put a break in the operations to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus. Moreover, the disruptions in the supply chain, declining demand for the product, and unavailability of raw materials ultimately slowed down the growth of the global market. Apart from that, the supply of conductive silver paste decreased inevitably, which became another restraint in the growth of the global conductive silver paste market.

Global Conductive Silver Paste Market: Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the market and is forecast to hold the maximum share in the global conductive silver paste market. The region witnesses the maximum use of electronic devices. According to World Bank, the United States registers over 134 mobile cellular subscriptions per 100 people. Moreover, the integration of IoT in devices would boost the demand for vehicle ICs in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the application of Silver paste in ICs helps to reduce the heat. This property of the conductive silver paste would accelerate the growth of the global conductive silver paste market during the forecast period.

Key Players



Toyo Ink Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nordson Corporation (United States)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Nippon Kokuen Group

Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd (Japan)

Taiwan Ostor Corporation

Heraeus Holding (Germany)

Daikin Chemical Co. Ltd.(United States)

Kaken Tech Co. Ltd. (Japan)

American Elements (United States)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (United States) Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type



Polymer Type Sintering Type

By Application



Solar panels

Integrated Circuits

Automobile Glass

Printed Circuit Board Tracks

Membrane Switches

Electronic devices Others

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

