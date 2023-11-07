A Fitness Festival In Butha-Buthe

(MENAFN- The Post) LESANA Financial Services held a physical fitness event for its clients in Butha-Buthe last weekend.

The event saw Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane playing football with other clients.

Other dignitaries at the event were Sports Minister Pitso Lesaoana, MPs Karabo Pholosa and Jooma Dada who are from the Butha-Buthe district.





The Lesana CEO, Seabata Ntelo, said the main reason for the event is to show the Lesana clients how grateful they are that they chose to work with them.

“Seeing the honourable participating in the games is such an honour and for that as Lesana we are forever grateful,” Ntelo told thepost in an interview.

“It has been years reminiscing how we should give back to our clients and the only thing we thought best is in physical fitness,” he said.

“We call our event the Wellness Day because we want to improve the clients' health.”

He said the event was for the northern region mainly Leribe, Butha-Buthe and Mokhotlong districts, although Mokhotlong could not make it because of the distance.

“The games that our clients engaged in were mainly football and volleyball,” he said.

“We started firstly with a three kilometre fun walk from Butha-Buthe main circle to Likileng and people enjoyed it because lately we hardly take a walk.”

He said Likila and Linare (Butha-Buthe people and Leribe people) did not enjoy good relations and this event brought them together.

“The spirit of the games was shown with togetherness, we saw nothing besides that.”

“Games were played fairly and the networking was really good,” he said.

The winners of the competition were given prizes and the hosts, Butha-Buthe, only managed to win in football while Leribe took all the victories in volleyball and netball.

Lesana offers affordable loans up to a maximum of M250 000 payable for over 48 months to Lesotho civil servants.

Alice Samuel