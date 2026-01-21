IAF Microlight Aircraft Force-Lands Near Prayagraj After Malfunction

An Indian Air Force microlight aircraft experienced a technical malfunction while undertaking a routine sortie from Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force in a statement said the incident occurred at around 12:15 pm today following which the aircraft was safely force-landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring that there was no damage to civilian life or property. Both pilots on board are safe, the Air Force said.

IAF Orders Court of Inquiry

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the technical malfunction. "A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie, from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced a technical malfunction, and was safely force landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property. Both pilots on board are safe. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by IAF to ascertain the cause," an X post from the Indian Air Force said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

