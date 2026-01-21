403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says He Will Not Attend Emergency G7 Summit
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared Tuesday he will skip an urgent Group of Seven meeting requested by French President Emmanuel Macron, intensifying diplomatic friction over U.S. territorial ambitions.
Speaking during a White House briefing that commemorated his second term's first anniversary, Trump explained his absence stems from a packed Davos agenda. The World Economic Forum in Switzerland already fills his calendar with critical discussions, particularly negotiations concerning Greenland acquisition.
"I have meetings with the people that are directly involved," Trump stated, referencing his packed schedule as transatlantic relations deteriorate following his tariff ultimatums targeting multiple European nations.
The American leader didn't hold back regarding Macron's political future, despite characterizing their relationship positively.
"He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer, as you know," Trump remarked about the French leader, whose presidency concludes in 2027.
Defense commitments within NATO became another flashpoint during Tuesday's briefing. Trump openly challenged whether America's allies would reciprocate military support during a U.S. crisis.
"The big fear I have with NATO is we spent tremendous amounts of money with NATO, and I know we'll come to their rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours," he stated.
The president doubled down on Greenland's strategic importance, framing the Arctic territory as essential to American defense interests.
Pressed on his strategy's limits regarding Greenland, Trump offered an ominous preview: "You'll find out."
Speaking during a White House briefing that commemorated his second term's first anniversary, Trump explained his absence stems from a packed Davos agenda. The World Economic Forum in Switzerland already fills his calendar with critical discussions, particularly negotiations concerning Greenland acquisition.
"I have meetings with the people that are directly involved," Trump stated, referencing his packed schedule as transatlantic relations deteriorate following his tariff ultimatums targeting multiple European nations.
The American leader didn't hold back regarding Macron's political future, despite characterizing their relationship positively.
"He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer, as you know," Trump remarked about the French leader, whose presidency concludes in 2027.
Defense commitments within NATO became another flashpoint during Tuesday's briefing. Trump openly challenged whether America's allies would reciprocate military support during a U.S. crisis.
"The big fear I have with NATO is we spent tremendous amounts of money with NATO, and I know we'll come to their rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours," he stated.
The president doubled down on Greenland's strategic importance, framing the Arctic territory as essential to American defense interests.
Pressed on his strategy's limits regarding Greenland, Trump offered an ominous preview: "You'll find out."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment