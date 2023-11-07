Operating Room Management Market Present Scenario And Growth Prospects 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Operating Room Management market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A hospital's operating room (OR) is a space where surgical procedures are carried out in a sterile setting. The operating room requires good management, which is accomplished through resident surgeon training, and efficient scheduling. It also reduces the length of the medical case through parallel processing, selecting the best aesthetic techniques, and overseeing the operating room's overall operation. To ensure effective and secure patient care, the operating room must be well managed. Before the operation day, OR managers typically prepare and carry out a lot of the decision-making, including staffing assignments, time allocation for the OR, and case duration estimation.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing technological advancements will primarily fuel the growth of the operating room management market during the forecast period. New robotic methods are gaining significant traction. Robot-assisted surgeries and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to shape the future of the operating room management market. In addition, spurring demand for non-invasive surgical procedures will contribute to the growth of the operating room management market during the forecast period.

The benefits of operating room management, such as efficient management, proper functioning, efficiency, and productivity, will escalate the growth of the market. Apart from that, the cost-effectiveness of the technology will also benefit the operating room management market throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, a shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic has caused a temporary prohibition on elective surgery, which led to several cancellations. In a paper released by the CovidSurg Collaborative, researchers estimate that during the 12 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic's peak impact, almost 28 million procedures were postponed globally. However, hospitals are extending OR hours and concentrating on greater OR utilization to accommodate the increased surgical volume. COVID-19 will have a favorable effect on the market for ORM software. Moreover, governments have also raised healthcare expenditure, which is expected to have a long-term impact on the operating room management market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the operating room management market, owing to rising investments and favourable reforms aimed at advancing the health care system. Apart from that, the growing adoption of technology to curb healthcare costs and advanced IT infrastructure will augment the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

? COMEG Medical Technologies

? Becton

? Dickinson and Company

? Surgical Information Systems

? Omnicell

? Stryker Corporation

? Richard Wolf

? Brainlab

? EIZO

? Picis Clinical Solutions

? Getinge

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global operating room management market segmentation focuses on Components, Delivery Mode, Solutions, End-User, and Region.

By Components

? Software

? Services

By Delivery Mode

? On-premise

? Web-based

? Cloud-based

By Solution

? Data management and communications solution

? Anesthesia information management system

? Operating Room Supply Management Solution

? Operating Room Scheduling Solution

? Performance Management solution

? Other solutions

By End-User

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Management Service

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

