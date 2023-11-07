Vision Positioning System Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032 | CAGR Of 10.87%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Vision Positioning System Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Vision Positioning System Market is valued approximately USD 12.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.87% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A Vision Positioning System is a technology used in unmanned aerial vehicles or drones that enables them to accurately determine their position and altitude using visual cues from the surrounding environment. The Vision Positioning System market is expanding because of factors such as increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles and growing demand for artificial intelligence enabled optical sensors. A Vision Positioning System consists of one or more cameras mounted on the drone, which capture images of the ground or other objects. These images are then processed using computer vision algorithms to extract information about the drones position and orientation relative to the environment. Its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to the Statista, the unmanned aerial vehicle industry is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 9.6 percent between 2018 and 2029, reaching approximately 70 billion dollars globally. Most of the UAV market is made up of the military and defense. Furthermore, by 2025, it is anticipated that Europe will sell about 24% of all UAVs worldwide. In that year, UAV sales are anticipated to be worth about USD 82 billion. Another important component driving space increase is demand for artificial intelligence enabled optical sensors. As per Statista, the global optical under-display sensing shipments has reached about 200 million units in 2020. In addition, Global complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor sales are expected to reach USD 22.8 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to experience a rise to USD 33.6 billion by 2025. Also, growing adoption of automated guided vehicles and rising technological advancement in vision positioning system would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Vision Positioning System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Vision Positioning System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to presence of key market players in the region along with increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles and growing demand for artificial intelligence enabled optical sensors. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in automation applications of the various end use industries, and geographic expansion of key market players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)

DJI (China)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Europe)

Parrot SA (France)

Sick AG (Germany)

Seegrid Corporation (U.S)

3D MEDiA Co., Ltd (US)

Senion AB (Europe)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, ABB Robotics has upgraded its Autonomous Mobile Robots with Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (Visual SLAM) technology, allowing to make intelligent navigation decisions depending on their surroundings. ABBs Visual SLAM AMRs use AI-enabled 3D vision to execute location and mapping functions, making production faster, more flexible, efficient, and resilient.

Global Vision Positioning System Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Location, Platform, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Sensor

Camera

Marker

By Location

Indoor

Outdoor

By Platform

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Automated Guided Vehicle

Space Vehicle

Industrial Robot

Others

By Application

Retail

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

