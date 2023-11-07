Nancy Pelosi claims Hungary's EU membership should be invalid

(MENAFN) Former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent comments suggesting that Hungary should not be a part of the European Union have ignited a political debate. In response, Balasz Orban, a top aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasized that Hungary's future is a decision to be made by the Hungarian people alone, asserting that external opinions, even from the Democrats, hold no sway in this matter.



Pelosi's remarks were made during an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, where she touched upon various European Union member states' performance. She expressed reservations about Hungary's European Union membership, stating that she believes Hungary's inclusion in the European Union may not be in the best interest of the bloc. Pelosi acknowledged the complexity of the process, suggesting that once a country is in the European Union, extricating it becomes challenging.



The context of Pelosi's comments also involved a discussion about the government in Rome, indicating a broader consideration of European Union member states' policies and positions. Notably, Pelosi had previously criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her stance on immigration and LGBT issues, which diverged from the views of the American ruling party.



However, Pelosi later commended Meloni for her proficiency in English and her support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for fair evaluation of all leaders within the European Union.



Immigration and LGBT policies have been sources of contention between Washington and Budapest. The Biden administration's appointment of a gay ambassador to Hungary has been interpreted by some as a symbolic challenge to Prime Minister Orban's policies, particularly his stance on cultural and social issues. This move has further underscored the ideological differences between the two governments.



The comments made by Nancy Pelosi have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding Hungary's place in the European Union, highlighting the complex intersection of political, social, and cultural issues within the European Union bloc. The response from Hungarian officials reinforces their commitment to self-determination and the sovereignty of their nation in matters of European Union membership.



