Kathy Kay Wins 2023 CIO Of The Year Award From The Technology Association Of Iowa

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, November 6, 2023 /3BL/ – PrincipalFinancial Group® executive vice president and Chief Information Officer (CIO), Kathy Kay, received the CIO of the year award by the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) during its annual Prometheus Awards ceremony.

The 2023 Prometheus Awards recognizes technology pioneers, industry leaders, educators, and government representatives and their most remarkable achievements and successes throughout Iowa's tech industry.

"We are thrilled to congratulate our own Kathy Kay on being named CIO of the Year. This recognition is a testament to Kathy's outstanding leadership in embracing innovation and pushing our organization to think differently. Her dedication and creative approach have not only transformed our IT landscape but also inspired our entire organization to see technology as a key enabler for financial inclusion. We deeply appreciate Kathy's contributions and look forward to continued success under her guidance," says Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO at Principal®.

Principal also won Best Technology Company Culture.

Awards were presented during a celebration Thursday, November 2, at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines. A complete list of winners and finalists can be found here .

“The Technology Association of Iowa's mission is to build a vibrant technology and innovation ecosystem by connecting and uniting Iowa's technology industry," emphasizes Brian Waller, President at TAI. "Principal's unwavering investment in our tech community has been transformative, driving growth in Iowa's tech sector and helping support TAI's mission. They are a leading example of remarkable talent, leadership, and innovation, all rooted right here in Iowa."

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 61 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal .

1 As of September 30, 2023

2 Ethisphere, 2023

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

About the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI)

Founded in 1997, The Technology Association of Iowa is a statewide, member-based organization focused on building and uniting Iowa's technology community. TAI advances the tech industry through engaging programming, premier events, talent development, driving public policy, and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion to lead Iowa forward.

Get involved at and follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter, and on LinkedIn.

