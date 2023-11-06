Kazan Federal University Expands Global Reach with New Branch in Egypt

(MENAFN) In a significant step towards advancing international collaboration in higher education, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has issued a mandate for the establishment of a branch of the prestigious Kazan Federal University (KFU) in Cairo. This landmark decision underscores the growing importance of global academic partnerships and represents a significant milestone for both nations.



The branch of KFU in Cairo is slated to commence operations before the end of the year, as confirmed by Timirkhan Alishev, the university's Vice-Rector for International Affairs. The initial intake of students will focus on programs in curative medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy.



Notably, instruction will be delivered in English, with an emphasis on the acquisition of the Russian language as well. Graduates will be awarded diplomas from Kazan University, ensuring adherence to official educational standards.



The primary objective of this new branch is to foster the development of higher education and scientific research frameworks within Egypt. Furthermore, the initiative aims to promote a deeper appreciation of the Russian language and strengthen educational ties between Egypt and the Russian Federation. This strategic endeavor is poised to contribute significantly to the intellectual growth and knowledge exchange between the two nations.



While admission to programs will be tuition-based, the university will provide opportunities for gifted students to apply for grants that can cover either full or partial tuition fees. This inclusive approach aims to ensure accessibility to quality education for a diverse range of students.



The inception of the KFU branch in Egypt emerged as a topic of discussion in July, during a meeting between Rustam Minnikhanov, the Head of Tatarstan, a republic within the Russian Federation, and Waleed Deabes, Chairman of the Modern Group (Egypt). Minnikhanov underscored the importance of Egypt as a key partner for Russia, emphasizing that the establishment of a Kazan University branch in Cairo signifies a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral cooperation.



This collaborative venture between Kazan Federal University and Egypt exemplifies the potential for cross-border educational initiatives to drive progress and mutual understanding.



As the global academic landscape continues to evolve, initiatives like this are poised to shape the future of international education.



