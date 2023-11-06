Russians Shell One Of Kherson's Hospitals At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled one of the medical institutions in Kherson at night, the staff was not injured.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, Russian occupation forces fired at one of the medical institutions in Kherson. Ten employees were on duty," he said in a statement.

Local authorities show consequences of Russia's shelling of

As noted, there are preliminary reports of shell damage to a medical building, the staff was not injured.

As reported, the Kherson Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of a Russian Kh-31 missile hit in the regional center, one of the buildings was hit by the enemy for the third time, private houses were also damaged, and a woman was injured.