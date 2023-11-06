Philippines, Japan Ink Tourism Cooperation Deal

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The Philippines and Japan inked a tourism cooperation deal in an effort to increase tourism development and attract more Japanese tourists to the Philippines. The memorandum of cooperation for tourism was signed by the Philippines' Department of Tourism and Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism on November 3.

The move marks the first independent cooperation deal between the two nations in the area of tourism. Both the countries have agreed to strengthen their tourism ties by increasing tourist arrivals, promoting visits to various attractions and rural areas, encouraging high-value-added travellers.

They will support the growth of their tourism industries in areas like education, culture, gastronomy, sustainable tourism and adventure, exchanging information, and enhancing air and sea connectivity for mutual traffic. They will also hold joint promotional programmes.

A joint working group comprising senior officials from the Philippines' Department of Tourism and Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism will be responsible for defining the specific details of how the memorandum of cooperation will be put into action.

The agreement is anticipated to have a five-year duration and may be subject to renewal, reflecting a commitment to a sustained and evolving partnership in the field of tourism.

